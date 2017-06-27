Summit County Libraries plans special events for summer reading program | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library continues its summer reading program, "Build a Better World," for local children, teens and adults at its Frisco, Breckenridge and Silverthorne locations this month.

The South Branch Library in Breckenridge is taking the program outdoors from 11 a.m. to noon today with "Nature Spotting." During that time, library staff and all story time attendees will journey outside for stories and scavenger hunts about nature.

Also from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, the Main Library in Frisco is reading books about, "It's the Bees Knees," or people can visit the North Branch Library in Silverthorne at 10:30 a.m. for a special concert with the National Repertory Orchestra.

"Our summer reading program is grateful for the opportunity to showcase the NRO," said Joyce Dierauer, executive director of Summit County Library. "We all enjoy it when the NRO performs."

Children can continue to earn free books and prizes for reading or having someone read to them during the Summer Reading Program. The libraries also will give away 15 Breckenridge Adventure Park passes to attendees at special children's events donated by Vail EPIC.

Both the South Branch and Main Library will also have Read with a Dog times included in their summer reading programs. This occurs at the South Branch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at noon. Call 970-453-3544 to reserve a spot or stop by the front desk for openings. The Main Library will have Read with a Dog on Wednesdays immediately following the program and no prior reservation is required.

The eight-week summer reading program is for preschoolers through elementary school aged students for the children's summer reading. For details and weekly updates, go to SummitCountyLibraries.org. For more about the Read to Feed program, go to Heifer.org/ReadToFeed/index.html.