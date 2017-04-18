Summit County Library a hub for free book giveaway | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library is participating in the One Book 4 Colorado program, now in its sixth year of operation. This year's selection is "Mouse Mess" by Linnea Riley, and the program will give away 75,000 copies — one for every 4-year-old in the state — in either English or Spanish at various locations across Colorado.

The distribution of books will take place at Summit County Library's three locations now through May 1. Through the program, Summit County Libraries will give out the book to all 4-year-olds during preschool story times. For more, OneBook4Colorado.org.

For more, go to SummitCountyLibraries.org, find them on Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest, or stop by any of the library's three locations in Frisco, Breckenridge or Silverthorne.