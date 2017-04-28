Summit County Library receives $11K to buy new books | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library recently received funding from two sources to purchase new books, ebooks and audio books for all three of its library locations.

The Summit County Library Foundation contributed $10,000 for the library to purchase ebooks and audio books. These online books will be available to check out in the spring.

"The foundation consistently supports the operations of the library and contributes funds when programs, events or book collections need to grow," said Joyce Dierauer, library executive director. "We will be able to purchase over 200 titles in audio and ebooks thanks to the foundation's generous benevolence."

Similarly, the library won a contest through the Sisters in Crime chapter in Colorado Springs for $1,000. Kathleen Martynowicz submitted an application to the organization for the "We Love Libraries" contest in January, and it won a $1,000 prize to purchase new books for the library, as well as book plates and bookmarks to distribute between all three library locations.

"We always appreciate receiving donations at the library," Dierauer said. "Thank you to both organizations for recognizing a need and fulfilling our book collections."