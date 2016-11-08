Summit County re-elects Karn Stiegelmeier to District 3 commissioner seat | SummitDaily.com

Summit County voters chose to re-elect Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier to her third and final term in the District 3 office on Tuesday night.

With more than 14,000 ballots counted, Stiegelmeier easily defeated Independent challenger Garry “GW” Horine, 62 to 38 percent. She looked ahead to making further improvements to the place so many have come to know and love.

“I’m really excited to continue four more years,” said Stiegelmeier, “and looking forward to protecting the values of Summit County community, which is why we all live here. I’m looking forward to working with a great team.”

The 63-year-old Silverthorne resident primarily ran on a platform of past accomplishments, specifically pertaining to conservation and local preservation protections, as well as keeping Summit County moving in the right direction. Strides made in helping to develop more affordable housing post-recession, increasing childcare funding and advancing the county’s economy are those she identified since first winning office in 2008.

Horine, 62, a resident of the county for nearly four decades, attempted to appeal to voters by lending a fresh perspective on some of the region’s most pressing issues — expanding housing and health-care insurance options, as well as bolstering area environmental stewardship and education programming. He was coolheaded in the loss.

“It’s not bad news, it’s the voters speaking,” said Horine. “I have no problem with the voters speaking. It is what it is and I gave my best effort. I wish Summit County well.”

With the political victory, Stiegelmeier maintains her position as the seventh female to hold the office of commissioner in the county’s 155-year history. She plans to head out on her customary post-election retreat this weekend, to Ojo Caliente in northern New Mexico with husband, Frank Lilly, before returning to Summit to get back to work.

Summit voters also opted to re-elect District 2 incumbent Thomas Davidson on Tuesday night, preserving the current three-member Board of County Commissioners, along with Democrat Dan Gibbs, for at least another two years.

“The current configuration with Thomas and Karn and myself, we’re all very different,” said Commissioner Dan Gibbs. “We happen to be all three Democrats, but partisan politics has nothing to do with putting priorities for Summit County first. Their heart is with Summit County, fundamentally.”