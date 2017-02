Summit County roads and weather: EB I-70 open at Silverthorne; WB open at Vail Pass | SummitDaily.com

I-70 is now open WB at Vail Pass.

Update: As of 3 p.m., eastbound I-70 is now open at the Silverthorne exit.

Safety Closure at I-70 Westbound MM 190 Vail Pass Summit, moderate, due to spun out semi. No estimated time of reopening.

Eastbound I-70 is closed at Silverthorne, MM 205, due to spun out vehicles.