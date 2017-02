Summit County road update: I-70 WB open at Copper Mountain following crash | SummitDaily.com

OPEN- WB I-70 Copper Mountain, MM 195, following crash on Vail Pass. (12:40 p.m.)

Update: UPDATE- WB I-70 closed at Copper Mountain, MM 195 due to crash on Vail Pass. No estimated time to open. (11:39 a.m.)

CDOT reports a safety closure on westbound I-70 at Vail Pass Summit due to crash west of Summit. No estimate to open.

Update: I-70 WB at tunnel is now open

CDOT reports that traffic is being held on westbound I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to crash west of the tunnel. No estimated time to open.