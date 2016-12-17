Summit County snow storm gives ski resorts a leg up | SummitDaily.com

After a dry opening to the season, winter has come with a vengeance.

During a 24-hour period, Breckenridge Ski Resort reported 19 inches from Friday’s snow storm. The resort opened the T-Bar Lift on Thursday, after getting 3 feet of snow in the last week. The Independence Superchair, Peak 7 and 6 Chair were opened Friday. The resort expects to have all five peaks open for the holidays. On Saturday, the resort had 15 of its 34 lifts running.

Keystone Resort opened its three peaks on Saturday following the storm, which brought 17 inches to that area. Keystone also reported getting 3 feet of snow in the last week. Loveland Ski Area reported 15 inches on Saturday, and seven of its 10 lifts were open. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 18 inches from the storm, and five lifts open.