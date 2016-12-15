Summit County weather: It’s only going to get better | SummitDaily.com

Summit County weather: It’s only going to get better
December 15, 2016
It’s Thursday morning and it’s currently 42 and cloudy.
In the last 24 hours our ski resorts have seen snow accumulations around a foot.
For a full report of snow conditions for central Colorado’s resorts, visit: https://opensnow.com/region/i70/reports
More snow brings more terrain open. This week Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin have opened parts of the mountain up for the season.
Living in Summit, we face a tough question: “Which mountain do I go to?”
Powder finder can help.
Currently, the road conditions look amicable. I-70 is open and traction laws are lifted.
Loveland Pass is open for travel. Conditions there are looking clear, too.
Follow I-70’s travel conditions: http://opsw.co/GOI70
Today, we wait with cloudy skies overhead. After mild conditions throughout the day, we can expect a strong storm overnight continuing on through Friday, into Saturday. Major travel impacts are expected already.
Also expected, is considerable powder for a great weekend on the hill.
Stay warm and stay tuned for more updates.