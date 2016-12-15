Summit County weather: It’s only going to get better | SummitDaily.com

It’s Thursday morning and it’s currently 42 and cloudy.

In the last 24 hours our ski resorts have seen snow accumulations around a foot.

Thank you Ullr! 12" of new #snow in the past 24 hrs! More terrain opening today #Snow #Breck pic.twitter.com/kBa5b73Jrv — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) December 15, 2016

Might as well start the weekend early…Another 8 inches of snow! #KeyPow #KeystoneMoments pic.twitter.com/gmCWMmvsCO — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) December 15, 2016

For a full report of snow conditions for central Colorado’s resorts, visit: https://opensnow.com/region/i70/reports

More snow brings more terrain open. This week Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin have opened parts of the mountain up for the season.

Living in Summit, we face a tough question: “Which mountain do I go to?”

Powder finder can help.

Our Powder Finder is cranking out snow for the next five days across the US. Who's going skiing? Powder Finder → https://t.co/3rMKf05vBo pic.twitter.com/FdJpPltb3s — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) December 14, 2016

Currently, the road conditions look amicable. I-70 is open and traction laws are lifted.

Traction Law Lifted- I-70 both directions b/t Vail & Copper Mountain — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 15, 2016

Loveland Pass is open for travel. Conditions there are looking clear, too.

Open- US 6 Loveland Pass;Chain & Traction Laws in place — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 15, 2016

Follow I-70’s travel conditions: http://opsw.co/GOI70

Today, we wait with cloudy skies overhead. After mild conditions throughout the day, we can expect a strong storm overnight continuing on through Friday, into Saturday. Major travel impacts are expected already.

Also expected, is considerable powder for a great weekend on the hill.

Stay warm and stay tuned for more updates.