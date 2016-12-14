Summit County weather: It’s snowing and not about to stop | SummitDaily.com

It’s snowing in Summit County, with a temperature of 25 degrees. OpenSnow is predicting powder days for days.

You can expect light to moderate snow through Wednesday evening, dry conditions on Thursday, and an even stronger storm Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, after storm # 2, is expected to be the best time to ski and ride, so start planning now.

See a full report of weather and road closures.

What today’s snow totals are looking like:

Breckenridge 1” 1” 26″ Copper Mountain 1” 1” 24″ Keystone 1” 1” 28″ Arapahoe Basin 3” 3” 38″ Loveland Ski Area 2” 2” 33″ Vail Mountain 1” 1” 24″

Light snow fell on overnight, which brought in 1-3 inches for this morning’s reports. An additional 1-3 inches in some areas has also accumulated since 5 a.m.

I-70 Snow Report: http://opsw.co/I70report

All road surfaces from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail are now under an icy, slushy, and snow-packed mix.

With more snow comes more terrain openings.

We've already received about 3" since 5am! The Outback opens tomorrow & North Peak by the wkd. Time for a trip: https://t.co/RR4rId2HVi pic.twitter.com/Pa2QTgeogA — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) December 14, 2016

Strong storm for Colorado on Friday and Saturday, with the southern mountains looking at 2-3 FEET. https://t.co/8rYFxrsmWw pic.twitter.com/31mn5PwAuR — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) December 13, 2016

Flakes are flying this morning! 2-5" expected throughout the day. 📷: @trippfayphoto pic.twitter.com/pB9OMXTadd — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) December 14, 2016

US 6 closed b/t CO 119 & US 40 b/c police activity — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 14, 2016

Right now, the I-70 mountain corridor is looking pretty clean. However, expect slow travel speeds and periods of moderate to heavy snow throughout the day. Be equipped with snow tires, 4WD or other traction devices.

Stay warm and keep your eyes out for more weather updates.