Summit County weather report: 1-4 inches overnight with more on the way | SummitDaily.com

Summit County weather report: 1-4 inches overnight with more on the way
January 20, 2017
January’s last push is here. Overnight we saw moderate snowfall. OpenSnow reports about 1-4 inches throughout the I-70 mountain corridor.
Today we can expect light snow throughout the day and a break tonight. The snow is expected to pick back up Saturday afternoon and will continue into Sunday morning.
Just overnight alone the ski resorts picked up some powder:
|Ski Resort
|24 HR
|48 HR
|Base
|Breckenridge
|2”
|2”
|58″
|Copper Mountain
|1”
|1”
|67″
|Keystone
|2”
|2”
|51″
|Arapahoe Basin
|1”
|1”
|67″
|Loveland Ski Area
|2”
|2”
|60″
|Vail Mountain
|3”
|3”
|49″
Stay updated on weather reports and road conditions.
The storm is expected to continue on through the weekend, with periods of breaks in snowfall.
There have already been multiple accidents on I-70 in the mountain corridor. Roads are snow-covered and slick with ice. Use caution and slow speeds.