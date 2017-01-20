Summit County weather report: 1-4 inches overnight with more on the way | SummitDaily.com

January’s last push is here. Overnight we saw moderate snowfall. OpenSnow reports about 1-4 inches throughout the I-70 mountain corridor.

Today we can expect light snow throughout the day and a break tonight. The snow is expected to pick back up Saturday afternoon and will continue into Sunday morning.

Just overnight alone the ski resorts picked up some powder:

Ski Resort 24 HR 48 HR Base Breckenridge 2” 2” 58″ Copper Mountain 1” 1” 67″ Keystone 2” 2” 51″ Arapahoe Basin 1” 1” 67″ Loveland Ski Area 2” 2” 60″ Vail Mountain 3” 3” 49″

Stay updated on weather reports and road conditions.

The storm is expected to continue on through the weekend, with periods of breaks in snowfall.

Powder returns to Colorado on Friday, with upwards of 4 FEET for the southern mtns through the middle of next week. https://t.co/Hvwut1O3Ok pic.twitter.com/RfXTDsomWK — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 19, 2017

Multiple waves of snow take aim for Colorado from Thursday night through next Wednesday. https://t.co/yTXfdaEm7C — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 18, 2017

There have already been multiple accidents on I-70 in the mountain corridor. Roads are snow-covered and slick with ice. Use caution and slow speeds.

WB I70 down to one lane at MP 198. Please watch your speed today while traveling in the high country. Thx pic.twitter.com/M9QqH0MOVw — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 20, 2017