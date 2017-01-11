Summit County weather report: An additional 6-12 inches by Thursday morning | SummitDaily.com

Yesterday we saw periods of light to moderate snow, but mainly we saw a light topping off. Below is the latest this snow machine has brought over the last 24 hours.

The full powder report this morning:

Loveland: 10″

Arapahoe Basin: 9″

Breckenridge: 8″

Copper Mountain: 5″

Keystone: 4″

Vail: 4″

Beaver Creek: 1″

All road surfaces will remain under an icy and snow-packed mix and road closures will remain likely due to accidents and avalanche mitigation.

For now, CDOT has lifted some of the chain laws on I-70.

In total, we are looking at an additional 6-12 inches for the I-70 mountain corridor by Thursday morning.