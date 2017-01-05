Summit County Weather Report: Deep and getting deeper | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Weather Report: Deep and getting deeper
January 5, 2017
Well folks, this is what you’d call a snow day. Most of us shoveled and scraped our driveways and porches last night only to find more snow this morning.
Deep conditions, well above a light dusting.
This morning the ski resorts totaled in, with Arapahoe Basin leading the charge with 16 inches.
- Arapahoe Basin: 16 inches
- Loveland: 12 inches
- Keystone: 11 inches
- Breckenridge: 8 inches
- Copper Mountain: 7 inches
This slow-moving storm is impacting travel conditions state-wide. Throughout the day, stay updated on road conditions and weather reports.
We are experiencing serious conditions all around. Avalanche conditions are very high right now, and road conditions are nothing short of treacherous.
EB I-70 is open near Silverthorne at this point, but I-70 EB at the Vail exit is closed.
Although I-70 is open for the time being, use it at y0ur own risk.
Heavy snow will continue through Thursday morning before snowfall rates begin to wind down on Thursday afternoon.