Summit County Weather Report: Deep and getting deeper | SummitDaily.com

Well folks, this is what you’d call a snow day. Most of us shoveled and scraped our driveways and porches last night only to find more snow this morning.

Deep conditions, well above a light dusting.

This morning the ski resorts totaled in, with Arapahoe Basin leading the charge with 16 inches.

Arapahoe Basin: 16 inches

Loveland: 12 inches

Keystone: 11 inches

Breckenridge: 8 inches

Copper Mountain: 7 inches

This slow-moving storm is impacting travel conditions state-wide. Throughout the day, stay updated on road conditions and weather reports.

We are experiencing serious conditions all around. Avalanche conditions are very high right now, and road conditions are nothing short of treacherous.

Avalanche warning is in effect. Natural avys large enough to bury a person likely today. Avoid avy terrain. https://t.co/TfP7PWuk2j — CAIC Vail and Summit (@CAICsummit) January 5, 2017

DEEP conditions along I-70 corridor on Thursday morning. https://t.co/bSQb3v9daj — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 5, 2017

EB I-70 is open near Silverthorne at this point, but I-70 EB at the Vail exit is closed.

EB I70 at Silverthorne is now open. EB I70 remains closed at Vail. Use caution poor road & weather. pic.twitter.com/mwGTYN4HJB — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 5, 2017

Although I-70 is open for the time being, use it at y0ur own risk.

upd- EB & #I70West closed @ Vail Pass for avalanche reduction work — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017

SAFETY CLOSURE- #I70West @ Vail Pass Summit,MM 190,b/c multiple slide-offs W of Summit — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 5, 2017

Heavy snow will continue through Thursday morning before snowfall rates begin to wind down on Thursday afternoon.