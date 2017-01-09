Summit County weather report: Another 16-24 inches by Friday | SummitDaily.com

Well, are you ready for round two?

There was a calm before the current storm, but it wasn’t for long. A storm identical to last week’s has arrived and will be in the region over the course of this week.

In case you missed the storm last week, here’s the full snowfall report for Colorado’s ski resorts.

The smallest totaled amount was 11 inches, nearly a foot, throughout the week.

Throughout yesterday and into last night, the Summit County resorts were hit hard, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland are reporting 11 inches.

Arapahoe Basin: 11″

Loveland: 11″

Keystone: 9″

Copper Mountain: 9″

Breckenridge: 6″

And more is expected to fall: OpenSnow is predicting between one and three feet this week!

1-3+ FEET for Colorado this week. https://t.co/fR6gSGH0ME — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 9, 2017

So far the forecast seems to be calling for light to moderate snow through this afternoon before the snow machine cranks up to more heavy snowfall overnight. There will be a break on Tuesday before periods of moderate to heavy snow fall from Tuesday night through Thursday.

This might be the week for you to drop what you're doing and seek the deep! https://t.co/MtnxujdiFy #skiing pic.twitter.com/Lnw4fUdmXX — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 8, 2017

Stay updated for weather reports and road conditions throughout the week.

All road surfaces remain under a very icy and snow-packed mix along I-70. Slower travel speeds and possible road closures due to accidents will remain in place through the remainder of the week, so check CDOT and take your time.

Avalanche Watch in effect. Danger may reach HIGH (L4) by Tuesday. Pay attention to changing conditions. https://t.co/TfP7PWuk2j — CAIC Vail and Summit (@CAICsummit) January 9, 2017

There is also an avalanche watch in effect throughout the area. Be cautious.