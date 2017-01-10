Summit County weather report: Resorts boast 15-18 inches with more on the way | SummitDaily.com

We got buried last night. Plenty of plowing, scraping, shoveling and towing is going on this morning. There was even an avalanche on I-70 early this morning on Vail Pass. Avalanche risks are very high.

All road surfaces from Idaho Springs through Vail are under an icy and snow-packed mix. As of 8 a.m., Berthoud, Loveland and Vail Pass were closed. Stay tuned for the latest updates on road conditions and weather forecasts.

Avalanche Control possible on ALL mountain passes thruout State;Many roads & passes already closed for Avalanche work — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 10, 2017

Areas throughout our region are reporting 10-18 inches of fresh snow this morning with much more to come.

The mountain corridor ski resorts are reporting astounding amounts of snowfall with Breckenridge leading at 17 inches in the past 24 hours.

The I-70 corridor has officially entered the White Room. https://t.co/PXBA1wYrfT — Sam Collentine (@SamCollentine) January 10, 2017

Here’s the full breakdown of powder reports this morning:

Loveland: 18″

Breckenridge: 17″

Copper Mountain: 16″

Keystone: 16″

Arapahoe Basin: 15″

Beaver Creek: 11″

Vail: 9″

There isn’t much of a forecast change, just days of snow to come. OpenSnow expects our region to get another 1-2 feet by Friday morning.

So, time to sit back and watch this snow come down. Or, better yet, go out and sink your skis in it.

The I-70 mountain corridor is locked in for an additional 1-2 FEET through Friday. Details → https://t.co/AxjNjcDPrc #skiing pic.twitter.com/7z08B2iGLt — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 10, 2017

Today will be a rest day, with periods of light to moderate snow throughout the evening. The snow machine will ramp up Wednesday morning. We are looking at anywhere from 8-16 inches by Thursday morning. Stay tuned.