Summit County Weather Report: It’s about to snow — a lot | SummitDaily.com

Get your eggs, milk, bread and cheese. We just might get snowed in.

OpenShow predicts 1-2 feet of snow for our region over the next 48 hours. So far, 2017 is looking promising, at least in terms of snowfall count.

So if you’ll be chasing the powder down the I-70 corridor this week, follow our updates on road conditions and weather reports.

We can expect moderate accumulations throughout today before the snow ramps up Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow every day, with the deepest totals late in the week for Colorado. https://t.co/x1sNTEezNn via @gratzo pic.twitter.com/gJYMy8UbbY — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) January 2, 2017

All road surfaces will become completely snow-packed from Wednesday morning through Friday morning. Traffic will be become slowed by accidents due to the weather. Poor visibility and snow-packed roads are to be expected.

Stay tuned this week for snowfall reports at the Summit County ski resorts.