Summit County Weather Report: It’s about to snow — a lot | SummitDaily.com

Summit County Weather Report: It’s about to snow — a lot
January 3, 2017
Get your eggs, milk, bread and cheese. We just might get snowed in.
OpenShow predicts 1-2 feet of snow for our region over the next 48 hours. So far, 2017 is looking promising, at least in terms of snowfall count.
So if you’ll be chasing the powder down the I-70 corridor this week, follow our updates on road conditions and weather reports.
We can expect moderate accumulations throughout today before the snow ramps up Wednesday and Thursday.
All road surfaces will become completely snow-packed from Wednesday morning through Friday morning. Traffic will be become slowed by accidents due to the weather. Poor visibility and snow-packed roads are to be expected.
Stay tuned this week for snowfall reports at the Summit County ski resorts.
|Ski Resort
|24 HR
|48 HR
|Base
|Breckenridge
|1”
|1”
|32″
|Copper Mountain
|1”
|1”
|39″
|Keystone
|0”
|0”
|30″
|Arapahoe Basin
|0”
|0”
|40″
|Loveland Ski Area
|2”
|2”
|34″
|Vail Mountain
|1”
|1”
|31″