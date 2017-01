Summit County weather report: Storm expected to bring 12+ inches | SummitDaily.com

January’s last big storm is here to stay for the next 48 hours.

OpenSnow is reporting light to moderate snow through Monday afternoon. Tonight from 6-9 p.m. we can expect a period of intense snowfall that will likely bring poor visibility, road closures and accidents.

The snow will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we can expect dry weather to move in and stay until early February.

During the storm, stay updated on road conditions and weather reports.