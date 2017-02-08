Summit County weather report: Local resorts boast 4-9 inches | SummitDaily.com

We have a wide range of snow reports on Wednesday morning. Here’s the full breakdown:

Arapahoe Basin: 9″

Loveland: 9″

Breckenridge: 6″

Keystone: 6″

Copper Mountain: 4″

Vail: 3″

Beaver Creek: 2″

Winter Park: 2″

Snow showers are expected to linger throughout the day. Most resorts along the divide will pick up around 3 inches over the course of today, leaving more powder to enjoy this afternoon and tomorrow. Conditions will be dry tonight and we won’t likely see snow again until Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.