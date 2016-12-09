Summit County weather report: No signs of snow stopping | SummitDaily.com

It’s the first of many powder days for the state of Colorado and its ski towns.

Follow the snow storm by checking road conditions and the weather forecast.

Nonstop snow for the I-70 mountain corridor, with 1-2 FEET possible through early next week. https://t.co/33GJX4v0pQ pic.twitter.com/aUtYekP3yN — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) December 8, 2016

With plenty of snow comes the mad rush on I-70 to get to your ski resort of choice. OpenSnow is calling for 1-2 feet possible over the next seven days.

Are you prepared for the Traction Law on #i70west? Snow or M+S tires or 4-wheel/all-wheel drive cars. Must have 1/8" tire tread!#TractionLaw — GoI70 (@goI70) December 8, 2016

I-70 is open for travel. A vehicle restriction began Dec. 8 at 4:32pm.

Traction Law Lifted- I-70 both directions b/t Eisenhower Tunnel & Georgetown — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 9, 2016

The travel restriction was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

US 6 Loveland Pass closed MM 220-229 b/c adverse weather conditions — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 9, 2016

Loveland pass was closed early this morning due to the storm.

What’s not closed because of the snow? Summit County’s resorts, which are all reporting close to a foot of snow overnight.

Bring your snorkels! We got 10 INCHES OVERNIGHT!! 📷: @trippfayphoto pic.twitter.com/9m4k0jNGnV — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) December 9, 2016

9" of fresh snow overnight! Feeling like kids in a candy store. #KeyPow #KeystoneMoments pic.twitter.com/aorqCkdsBv — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) December 9, 2016

The powder is here just in time for the Dew Tour’s men’s Slopestyle event this morning.

Couldn’t catch today’s powder? Keep an eye on Sunday morning and again on Monday and Tuesday for deeper accumulations.

Powder days are in the future for all resorts in the I-70 mountain corridor.