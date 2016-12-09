Summit County weather report: No signs of snow stopping | SummitDaily.com

Summit County weather report: No signs of snow stopping
December 9, 2016
It’s the first of many powder days for the state of Colorado and its ski towns.
Follow the snow storm by checking road conditions and the weather forecast.
With plenty of snow comes the mad rush on I-70 to get to your ski resort of choice. OpenSnow is calling for 1-2 feet possible over the next seven days.
I-70 is open for travel. A vehicle restriction began Dec. 8 at 4:32pm.
The travel restriction was lifted around 9:30 a.m.
Loveland pass was closed early this morning due to the storm.
What’s not closed because of the snow? Summit County’s resorts, which are all reporting close to a foot of snow overnight.
The powder is here just in time for the Dew Tour’s men’s Slopestyle event this morning.
Couldn’t catch today’s powder? Keep an eye on Sunday morning and again on Monday and Tuesday for deeper accumulations.
Powder days are in the future for all resorts in the I-70 mountain corridor.