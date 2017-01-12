Avalanche briefly closes Interstate 70 westbound at Eisenhower Tunnel, expect delays | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE: UPDATE I-70 WB MM 215 Eisenhower Tunnel open following bank slide clean up, expect delays to remain for this area.

UPDATE: Interstate 70 WB MM 215 traffic held due to avalanche on the west side of Eisenhower Tunnel. Expect delays, no estimated time of reopening.

So far, January has been a month to remember in Summit County resort history. Most of the ski resorts in the I-70 mountain corridor have received 3 to 7 feet of snow in the last week and a half.

Here’s the full breakdown of powder reports on Thursday morning:

Loveland: 13″

Arapahoe Basin: 11″

Breckenridge: 9″

Copper Mountain: 9″

Keystone: 6″

Beaver Creek: 6″

Vail: 2″ (Blue Sky snow stake shows 6-7″)

Throughout the day we can expect periods of light off-and-on snow. This weekend we will likely have clear, dry conditions.

According to OpenSnow, the storm mass will likely drop down into the Southern regions of the state. During the second half of next week we can expect another storm to ramp up.

Until then, stay tuned to weather reports and road conditions. And, happy powder day!

It's hard to show the amount of snow we've received recently, but here is a bus on the left and a snow bank on the right 😳 #Breck #Snow pic.twitter.com/6wgN0xfX5F — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) January 12, 2017

Pretty day once we got here. 😊 Expect regular operations tmrw. Pass is open from Keystone side only to AB. pic.twitter.com/hEO68RNQQk — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) January 11, 2017