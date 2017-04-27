Summit County weather report: Springing back into winter | SummitDaily.com

The end of April and beginning of May have more snow in store for us. From Thursday through Saturday we can expect off-and-on periods of heavy snowfall.

This morning alone there were many road closures, including a halt of traffic movement on I-70 at the 205 exit. Currently, the traction law has been lifted from Vail to Copper Mountain, although conditions remain slick and slushy.

LIFTED- Traction Law I-70 b/t Vail & Copper Mountain — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 27, 2017

Throughout the day, stay up to date on road reports and weather forecasts.

Life is good when there's mid-winter pow to enjoy in late April. https://t.co/uE4UJebO2f — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) April 26, 2017

Summit County is predicted to get snow from today until next Wednesday. There are no signs of this spring storm tapering off. OpenSnow predicts heavy accumulation each day of this storm.