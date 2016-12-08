Summit County weather report: The cold calm before another storm | SummitDaily.com

After off and on snow for the better part of three days, today we see sun. As the afternoon approaches and clouds move in, more snow is in the forecast later today.

Follow the next storm by viewing road conditions and weather forecasts for Summit County.

This week our local ski resorts have seen plenty of powder additions.

11" of snow in the past 48 hours, with 5" reported this morning! #KeyPow #KeystoneMoments pic.twitter.com/mrAnjj4ghN — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) December 7, 2016

Breckenridge and Keystone Resorts chimed in, counting an accumulation of roughly 11″ from Tuesday and Wednesday combined.

Arapahoe Basin couldn’t have said it better. Ski and ride conditions are getting better by the day. With more snow in the forecast for upcoming days, this weekend’s conditions on the hill are looking great.

OpenSnow predicts a 10 day train of snowfall for Colorado’s Rocky Mountain ski areas, including of course, Summit County.

The snow is here just in time for Breckenridge’s Dew Tour this weekend.

It’s a winter wonderland out there. Stay tuned for weather updates as Summit gets more snow.