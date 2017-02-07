Summit County weather report: upwards of two feet expected this week | SummitDaily.com

Summit County weather report: upwards of two feet expected this week
February 7, 2017
OpenSnow reports moderate to heavy snow for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday. The snow is expected to pick up throughout Tuesday.
All road surfaces from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail are now under an icy, slushy, and snow-packed mix.
Big-time snow for Colorado this week, with 2+ FEET possible for the central and northern mountains. https://t.co/WIfI4BlL4y #skiing pic.twitter.com/NYmDhMLnfg
— OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) February 5, 2017
Get the snorkel out if you live in the Northern Rockies! #skiing https://t.co/F080BkfZc6
— OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) February 6, 2017
It's good out there!
📷: @trippfayphoto #coppermountain pic.twitter.com/afOspvtaq9
— Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) February 7, 2017
New snow = great conditions for the final First Tracks of Pass Holder Appreciation . Thanks for the Support @HellyHansen #BreckBreak #Breck pic.twitter.com/NN3R1GO29W
— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) February 7, 2017
We love when the snow forecast is measured in FEET! Keep your fingers and your toes crossed for #powder! #abasin70 @findOpenSnow https://t.co/uYdmSW2ixI
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) February 5, 2017