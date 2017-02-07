 Summit County weather report: upwards of two feet expected this week | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Summit County weather report: upwards of two feet expected this week

OpenSnow reports moderate to heavy snow for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday. The snow is expected to pick up throughout Tuesday.

All road surfaces from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail are now under an icy, slushy, and snow-packed mix.

 

 