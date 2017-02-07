Summit County weather report: upwards of two feet expected this week | SummitDaily.com

OpenSnow reports moderate to heavy snow for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday. The snow is expected to pick up throughout Tuesday.

All road surfaces from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail are now under an icy, slushy, and snow-packed mix.

Big-time snow for Colorado this week, with 2+ FEET possible for the central and northern mountains. https://t.co/WIfI4BlL4y #skiing pic.twitter.com/NYmDhMLnfg — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) February 5, 2017

Get the snorkel out if you live in the Northern Rockies! #skiing https://t.co/F080BkfZc6 — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) February 6, 2017

New snow = great conditions for the final First Tracks of Pass Holder Appreciation . Thanks for the Support @HellyHansen #BreckBreak #Breck pic.twitter.com/NN3R1GO29W — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) February 7, 2017