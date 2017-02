Summit County weather report: two feet on snow possible this week | SummitDaily.com

OpenSnow reports moderate to heavy snow for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday. The snow is expected to pick up throughout Tuesday.

All road surfaces from the Eisenhower Tunnel through Vail are now under an icy, slushy, and snow-packed mix.

Big-time snow for Colorado this week, with 2+ FEET possible for the central and northern mountains. https://t.co/WIfI4BlL4y #skiing pic.twitter.com/NYmDhMLnfg — OpenSnow (@findOpenSnow) February 5, 2017