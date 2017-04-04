Summit County weather report: Winter is not over yet | SummitDaily.com

It’s another winter-like morning throughout Summit!

Snow will continue today into Tuesday night, with heavy snow possible during the evening hours. The corridor should remain on accident alert through Wednesday morning. Nice weather returns on Wednesday.

Throughout the day stay updated with road reports and weather forecasts.

Here is OpenSnow’s powder report:

Vail: 4″

Beaver Creek: 3″

Breckenridge: 3″

Loveland: 3″

Abasin: 2″

Copper: 2″

Winter Park: 2″

Keystone: 1″

For the rest of Tuesday, we will transition from periods of light to moderate snow during the morning to mixed sun, clouds and showers in the afternoon. Tuesday evening should bring powder to certain locations along the corridor.

Most resorts in the county can expect at least a few inches after lifts close this afternoon, meaning soft powder turns on Wednesday morning.