Summit County’s live music calendar | SummitDaily.com

Friday, April 14

Hashtones

8 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 208 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. The Hashtones is a Denver-based reggae and rock band. No cover.

Blackalicious, Lyrics Born and Latyrx

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Three prolific hip-hop music groups. Tickets are $17-20.

John Truscelli Band

9:30 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Singer-songwriter John Truscelli's eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. No cover with dinner.

Saturday, April 15

Mix Master Mike

3:45 p.m., Burning Stones Plaza, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road, Copper Mountain. Mike of the Beastie Boys is a Grammy award winner and three-time consecutive winner of the DMC World title. No cover.

Shaky Hand String Band

6 p.m., Prosit, 313 Main St., Frisco. Acoustic mountain music by some of Summit County's finest pickers. No cover.

Eminence Ensemble

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Five-piece, progressive electronic rock group based out of Boulder. No cover.

Zuma Road

9:30 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Local five-piece band playing groovy rock covers and originals. No cover with dinner.

John Truscelli

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 208 N.Ridge St., Breckenridge. Singer-songwriter John Truscelli's eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. No cover.

Sunday, April 16

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

3:45 p.m., Burning Stones Plaza, Center Village, 0509 Copper Road, Copper Mountain. Funk and soul ensemble. Robert Randolph has been named one of Rolling Stone's Top 100 Greatest Guitarists of all time. No cover.

Wednesday, April 19

Living Room Concert Series

4:30 p.m., Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. Local musician Randall McKinnon will perform live music.

Bluegrass Picking Night

7:30 p.m., Prosit, 313 Main St., Frisco. Experienced and beginner bluegrass musicians are invited to bring their instruments and play in a group setting.

Live Band Karaoke

9:30 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Live Karaoke Kings are your backing band with over 70 songs in their catalog. No cover.

Thursday, April 20

Kevin Danzig and Faith Crawford

5 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Singer-songwriter Kevin Danzig and singer-percussionist Faith Crawford perform covers and originals. No cover.

Split Window

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 208 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Playing an array of originals and covers ranging in genres from reggae, blues, pop and rock. No cover.