Summit County’s live music calendar | SummitDaily.com

Friday, Jan. 20

Trading Fours; Frisco; 6:30 p.m., Silverheels Bar and Grill, 601 Main St. The group, featuring Summit’s Sean O’Connor on saxophone, plays jazz standards and pop favorites. No cover.

T&J; Summit Cove; 8:30 p.m., The Cala Pub and Restaurant, 40 Cove Boulevard, Unit A1. T&J is a live acoustic world-pop duo driven by Jose’s power vocals and Tony’s guitar and percussive style.

Jason Vigil Band; Keystone; 9 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Jason Vigil was nominated for best singer-songwriter by Westword Magazine in 2008 and 2009. He is known for his powerful melodies’ soaring vocals. No cover.

Jubilingo; Breckenridge; 9 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Blending dynamic vocals and searing improvs, Denver-based Jubilingo delivers tunes rooted from a vast array of influences. No cover.

Funky Johnson Reunion Show; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Funky Johnson is a six-piece, local band that plays dance music with funk and soul overtones. Cover of $5.

Winter Bluegrass Weekend; Keystone; 7 p.m., Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive. Friday night will include Thunder and Rain, The Pine Beatles, and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Saturday night will include Meadow Mountain Bluegrass, Caribou Mountain Collective and The Lil’ Smokies. (970) 423-8996.

Saturday, Jan. 21

T&J; Breckenridge; 5 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St. T&J is a live acoustic world-pop duo driven by Jose’s power vocals and Tony’s guitar and percussive style. No cover.

Frisco Funk Collective; Frisco; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. A rotating lineup of some of the best musicians Summit County has to offer. No cover.

Zuma Road; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Local five-piece band playing covers and originals with female vocalist, piano, bass, drums and guitar. Groovy soul and rock. No cover.

Amoramora; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Boulder-based Amoramora is a four-piece progressive band that plays mountain-funk and fusion jam. Cover of $5.

40 Oz. to Freedom; Breckenridge; 10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. San Diego-based 40 Oz. to Freedom is the top Sublime cover band. Tickets are $15.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

EDM Night; Frisco; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Local and regional DJs and producers come together for a full night of electronic dance music. No cover.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Live Band Karaoke; Breckenridge; 9:30 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St. Live Karaoke Kings are your backing band with over 70 songs in their catalog. No cover.

Lee Rogers; Breckenridge; 10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. An explosive power trio from Austin, Texas with a fusion of rock ’n’ roll with the blues. No cover.

Uptown Toodeloo String Band; Frisco; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. An acoustic project performing the music of the Grateful Dead infused with high-energy bluegrass jams and powerful vocals. No cover.