Summit Daily News teams up with local groups to host candidate forum | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Daily News, the Summit Association of REALTORS and the Summit County Builders Association are sponsoring a comprehensive candidate forum tonight, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College Auditorium in Breckenridge (107 Denison Placer Road).

The event is free and open to the public and will feature candidates from several races, including county commissioner districts 2 and 3, sheriff, district attorney, State House District 61 and State Senate District 8.

The event will also present both sides on ballot initiatives including Summit School District funding, a sales tax for workforce housing construction, ColoradoCare (Amendment 69) and Raise the Bar (Amendment 71).