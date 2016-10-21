 2016 Summit County election guide | SummitDaily.com

2016 Summit County election guide

Over the past few months, in the lead-up to the Nov. 8 general election, the Summit Daily staff has been busy covering local races, hosting campaign forums and publishing endorsement letters. We’ve pulled together all of our coverage in the nifty package below. Feel free to look around and see what you might have missed.

Trending In: Summit Elections

Trending Sitewide