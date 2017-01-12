Live music in Summit County this weekend | SummitDaily.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Trading Fours; Frisco; 6 p.m., Silverheels Bar and Grill, 601 Main St. The group, featuring Summit’s Sean O’Connor on saxophone, plays jazz standards and pop favorites. No cover.

Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons; Frisco; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons are a six-piece groove funk band from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. No cover.

Evanoff; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Evanoff gives a fresh perspective on what the musical world might be like if greats such as Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix were still alive. No cover.

Kris Lager Band; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Revivalist rock, heavy soul and boogie trance music. No cover.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

The Big Onions; 2:30 p.m., 6th Alley Bar, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, 28194 U.S. Highway 6. Frisco’s homegrown blues, funk and rock band, will play an aprés ski show. No cover.

Piano Trios; Frisco; 6 p.m., Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 U.S. Highway 6. Artistic partners, Kate Hatmaker on violin and Michael Linville on piano, perform piano trios alongside cellist Alex Greenbaum.

The Floozies; Frisco; 9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. The Floozies are a live electronic duo consisting of brothers Matt and Mark Hill.

Backyard Berserker; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Backyard Beserker is a high-energy, local band that delivers with the lead singer jamming on the keyboard. No cover.

The Motet; Keystone; 8 p.m., Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive. Returning for the fourth year in a row with a two-night show, The Motet is a progressive, world-class funk ensemble that uses complex layers of rhythm, melody and soul. Tickets are $23 for a single day and $44 for both nights.

Eldren; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Eldren won best psych rock band in Denver two years in a row for the 2015 and 2016 Westword Music Awards. $5 cover charge.

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

The Motet; Keystone; 8 p.m., Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive. Returning for the fourth year in a row with a two-night show, The Motet is a progressive, world-class funk ensemble that uses complex layers of rhythm, melody and soul. Tickets are $23 for a single day and $44 for both nights.

Fruition; Frisco; 9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. In the eight years since their impromptu busking session, the Portland, Oregon-based quintet has grown from a rootsy, string-centric outfit to a full-fledged rock band with an easy but powerful grasp of soul, blues and British Invasion era pop. Tickets are $20.

Grant Farm; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Boulder-based cosmic Americana band that has entertained in the club and festival scene since its founding in 2009. No cover.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Judo Chop; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Judo Chop is a Denver-based super group that exposes explorations into the funk-fusion genre. No cover.

Thunder and Rain; Frisco; 9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Thunder and Rain is a Golden-based band specializing in mountain-made Colorado country music. No cover.

Live Band Karaoke; Breckenridge; 9:30 p.m., Motherloaded Tavern, 103 Main St. The Live Karaoke Kings are your backing band with over 70 songs in their catalog. No cover.