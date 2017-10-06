Summit’s September birth announcements

■ Markus Ananias Lujan was born on Sept. 1 to Vanessa Jaramillo and Nick Lujan of Leadville.

■ Isabella Noemi Gomez Mejia was born on Sept. 4 to Christian Gomez and Leydi Mejia of Silverthorne.

■ Kennedy Essa Truitt was born on Sept. 7 to Courtney and George Truitt of Frisco.

■ Sarah Salazar Perdomo was born on Sept. 10 to Roosemary Perdomo and Luis Salazar of Dillon.

■ Ariana Teresa Morales was born on Sept. 10 to Esteban and Lesley of Fairplay.

■ Benjamin Leo Ison was born on Sept. 11 to Becky and Ray of Dillon.

Recommended Stories For You

■ Meredith Jennifer Amedro was born on Sept. 11 to Brett and Laura Amedro of Breckenridge.

■ Chonner Walline Fornear was born on Sept. 13 to Brandi and Christopher Fornear of Buena Vista.

■ Chloe Wilderness Makdisi was born on Sept. 16 to Kristen and Kameel Makdisi of Silverthorne.

■ Rush Alan Wood was born on Sept. 17 to Megan and Daniel Wood of Frisco.

■ Jackson Darrel DeVargas was born on Sept. 20 to Olivia and Michael DeVargas of Leadville.

■ Luke Richard Volkert was born on Sept. 20 to Kyle and Melissa Volkert of Frisco.

■ Donald Jacob Megge was born on Sept. 21 to Mike Megge and Angela LaClair of Leadville.

■ Adalyn Grace Funk was born on Sept. 21 to Molly and Jason of Kremmling.

■ Celia Denise Guzman-Reyes was born on Sept. 22 to Cynthia Reyes and Jesus Guzman of Frisco.

■ Xanova Marie Medellin was born on Sept. 25 to Amber Medellin and Noe Medellin of Leadville.

■ Litzy Maria Munoz Sierra was born on Sept. 27 to Nadia Sierra and Carlos Munoz of Summit Cove.