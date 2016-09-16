 Summit’s Top five things to do | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Summit’s Top five things to do

Robin Hauser Reynolds, director/producer of "CODE" (left) and Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls Code. The film is part of the Women Empowerment block at the Breckenridge Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.Courtesy 'CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap' |

Robin Hauser Reynolds, director/producer of "CODE" (left) and Kimberly Bryant, founder and CEO of Black Girls Code. The film is part of the Women Empowerment block at the Breckenridge Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Wine Classic

Breckenridge, Sept. 16-18

8 a.m., Breckenridge Arts District, 110 E. Washington Ave. Master sommeliers, chefs and wine makers invite the public to play, wine and dine during the height of Breckenridge’s fall colors. (970) 453-3187.

Breck Film Fest

Breckenridge, Sept. 16-18

9 a.m., Breckenridge Arts District, 110 E. Washington Ave. The 36th annual Breck Film Fest returns to screens throughout the arts district. Showcasing over 60 films. Film blocks feature multi-genre shorts, documentaries and student films. (970) 453-3187.

Chubby Chili Pepper and Whiskey Festival

Copper Mountain, Sept. 17

3-5 p.m., Copper Mountain Resort, 209 Ten Mile Circle. Sample a variety of chili concoctions with whiskey pairings. Free live music in Burning Stones Plaza, featuring The Samples, The Freddy Jones Band and Town Cavalry.

Alpenglow Chamber Music Festivals Public Concert

Dillon, Sept. 17

7 p.m., Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 Highway 6. Public Concert featuring world-class musicians. $20 per person ($10 for seniors, free for students). (970) 262-6262.

First Date (Musical)

Silverthorne, Sept. 16-18

7:30 p.m. (Sept. 16 & 17), 6:30 p.m. (Sept. 18), The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. Hailed as ‘a winning crowd pleaser delivered with comic verve and charm’ by New York Times, First Date is a hysterical and helpful new musical about the chances we all take to find the perfect romantic relationship.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/

Trending In: News

Construction crew working on the future spot of the Iron Springs bypass on Highway 9 between Frisco and Breckenridge. They hope to have two of the four lanes ready for use by winter.

Winter use for highway bypass between Breckenridge and Frisco uncertain

Despite the continued pleas of county and municipal governments, major cell carriers Verizon and AT&T have both declined to install any additional towers to improve coverage in some key areas. So for now, dead zones will persist along the stretch north of Silverthorne, Montezuma and in Summit Cove.

Summit County cellphone coverage woes to continue

Cash

Summit County police blotter: This $50 isn’t Pho real

All 2016-17 season ski passes for Copper, Keystone, Breckenridge, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area are now on sale. Prices tend to jump once in mid-September and again when the ski areas open for the 2016-17 season in mid-October.

2016-17 opening dates and season passes for Copper, Keystone, Breckenridge and A-Basin