Tahoe City woman, 43, killed after tree crushes Subaru | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m.

Pete Mann, CHP-Truckee spokesman, confirmed with the Sierra Sun at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday that one person — a 43-year-old Tahoe City woman — was killed in the incident.

No one else was in the car, he said. The woman’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

At the time of the incident, Mann said it wasn’t windy, and snow was light and variable.

“It was kind of just one of those things,” he said when asked to comment on weather conditions surrounding the incident. “This is all speculation, but the soil (across the region) is really moist, and there’s a heavy snow load sitting on trees.”

The Tahoe region has been hammered with heavy snow all week, leading to several power outages and other incidents related to falling trees and power lines.

The incident remains under investigation. Check back with SierraSun.com for more information as it becomes available.

Below is the original story, published at 7:30 p.m.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — At least one person was killed Thursday evening when a tree fell onto a car that was moving through slow and snow-affected traffic near Lake Tahoe.

At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the tree fell on a Subaru that was traveling on Highway 89 southbound, just north of the Squaw Valley intersection, Pete Mann, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Truckee branch, told the Sierra Sun Thursday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was killed in the incident, Mann confirmed. As of 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Mann said it was not yet clear if anyone else was in the Subaru. Extrication is ongoing, he said.

The tree also fell onto a nearby Cadillac Escalade, Mann said — the family inside that vehicle was unharmed.

A second tree fell onto a Tesla vehicle near the scene, Mann said, shortly after the first tree fell.

The male driver of the Tesla had exited the vehicle to inspect the scene of the Subaru. The man’s family members inside the Tesla were unharmed, Mann said.

The incident remains under investigation; no further details were known due to the complexity of the scene, Mann said.

Highway 89 will be closed indefinitely between Truckee and Squaw during cleanup, Mann said. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The incident occurred in roughly the same location as where a tree fell at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in that incident, although the highway was closed for more than 2 hours.