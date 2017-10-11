 Teenage girl suffers ‘significant injury’ in five-story fall at Glenwood Springs’ hotel | SummitDaily.com

Post Independent staff report
Post Independent

The Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs

A 16-year-old girl was transported to a Denver-area hospital “subsequent to a fall” from a fifth floor balcony at Hotel Colorado Tuesday morning, according to Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

Emergency responders were called to Hotel Colorado at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Tillotson said the girl suffered “significant injury.” The fifth-floor balconies of the hotel face the courtyard.

The girl and her family are from Colorado, with conflicting reports on having residency in either Denver or Glenwood Springs.

No other information was available on the girl’s status.

