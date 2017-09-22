Tenderfoot Mountain trails re-opened with wildfire 85 percent contained

With the Tenderfoot 2 Fire now 85 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service has re-opened the Oro Grande and Tenderfoot Mountain Trails near Dillon.

Officials are asking that the public stay away from the nearby burn area because firefighters are still working in the area and standing burned-out trees pose a safety hazard.

The re-opening includes six miles of new trails between Straight Creek and Frey Gulch, which were officially opened on Monday but quickly closed down when the Tenderfoot 2 Fire broke out that same evening.

The new trails — open to dirt bikes, mountain bikes and hikers — were built through a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Off-Highway Vehicle Grant and with volunteer help from the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Summit County Off-Road Riders.

Hikers and mountain bikers can now complete a 10-mile loop from the Oro Grande trailhead, located off of the Straight Creek Road (County Road 51), using portions of the Tenderfoot Mountain, Pile Driver, Wide Open, and Oro Grande trails.

The trails are open, but not yet complete, and the Forest Service recommends travelling clockwise because some sections of trail near Frey Gulch are steep and haven't been reconstructed.

"The District OHV crew has removed large rocks, roots, and overhanging branches, but there still is a lot of work to be done on the uphill slope and removal of the berm below the trail," Dillon Ranger District recreation staff officer Ken Waugh said in a news release.

For additional information, contact the Dillon Ranger District at 970-468-5400

