Tesla chooses Vail, Aspen for new electric car showrooms | SummitDaily.com

Tesla is expanding its retail footprint in Colorado, with two new showrooms set to open next week in Vail and Aspen.

The electric car maker, which already has a store at Park Meadows in Lone Tree, typically targets high foot-traffic areas for its showrooms, which look more like retail boutiques than car dealerships.

Both the Aspen and Vail showrooms will be located in high-end shopping and dining areas. The Aspen location is at 422 E. Cooper St. in the heart of downtown. The Vail store is in the Solaris development at 141 E. Meadow Drive in Vail Village.

Read more at denverpost.com.