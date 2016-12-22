Texas homicide suspect arrested in Glenwood Springs | SummitDaily.com

Glenwood Springs police late Wednesday stopped a Texas man for speeding on Grand Avenue and, in checking the ownership of the car he was driving, learned that he was wanted in the death of his ex-wife and infant son in Fort Worth.

Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson said Craig Vandewege nonetheless “was minutes away” Thursday afternoon from bonding out of the Garfield County Jail when Texas authorities came through with the arrest warrant in the case.

Shanna Riddle Vandewege, 36, and their 3-month-old son, Diederik, were found a week ago inside the family’s Fort Worth home, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Their throats were cut.

Police were called from the 7-Eleven on Grand Avenue from a person who said the driver of a white Hyundai with no front plate said he was on the run from police. The man, who said his name was Craig Allen, borrowed a phone “to call a few people to talk about a murder,” according to an affidavit in the case.

About 30 minutes later, shortly after 11 p.m., an officer saw a white Hyundai with no rear license plate in the 2800 block of South Glen Avenue. The driver pulled into the Shell station nearby, went to the trunk of the car, retrieved a license plate and screwed it into the rear plate holder of the car, the affidavit said.

The car then sped north on Glen/Grand and was pulled over for speeding 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The man lacked valid proof of insurance, and was taken to the Garfield County Jail on municipal charges of speeding and no proof of insurance. Police impounded and searched the car, turning up an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, boxes of ammunition and numerous bottles of medication, the affidavit said.

During the traffic stop, documents say, Vandewege told officers, “It’s been a long week, my wife and kid were murdered in Texas.”

“He was showing no emotion while telling this,” to the officer, the affidavit said.

Glenwood Springs reached out to Fort Worth police, who said Vandewege had not been ruled out as a suspect in his wife and child’s slaying.

Fort Worth news reports said the family had moved to Texas from Colorado.