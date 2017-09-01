The Hickenlooper-Kasich health care plan: Here’s what you need to know

A coalition of eight governors, led by Colorado's John Hickenlooper and Ohio's John Kasich, put forward 18 recommendations Thursday and demanded immediate action from Congress to stabilize and lower costs on the individual health insurance market.

The bipartisan blueprint seeks to break the gridlock in Washington on the issue of health care with modest fixes, but it faced criticism from conservatives because it would preserve the Affordable Care Act and individual mandate.

"We are not trying to start a revolution here," Hickenlooper said in announcing the plan at the Capitol in Denver. "These are very cautious, pragmatic efforts to maintain the stability of the individual market, which will almost certainly reduce premiums (and) which will almost certainly expand coverage."

