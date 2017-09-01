 The Hickenlooper-Kasich health care plan: Here’s what you need to know | SummitDaily.com
By JOHN FRANK | The Denver Post

Back to: News

The Hickenlooper-Kasich health care plan: Here’s what you need to know

An independent analysis concludes plan is 'a Band-Aid, not a heart transplant'

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) (L) and Gov. John Kasich, (R-OH) participate in a bipartisan news conference to discuss the Senate health care reform bill at the National Press Club on June 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The governors called on Senate Democrats and Republicans to work together to come up with a better health care bill.

A coalition of eight governors, led by Colorado's John Hickenlooper and Ohio's John Kasich, put forward 18 recommendations Thursday and demanded immediate action from Congress to stabilize and lower costs on the individual health insurance market.

The bipartisan blueprint seeks to break the gridlock in Washington on the issue of health care with modest fixes, but it faced criticism from conservatives because it would preserve the Affordable Care Act and individual mandate.

"We are not trying to start a revolution here," Hickenlooper said in announcing the plan at the Capitol in Denver. "These are very cautious, pragmatic efforts to maintain the stability of the individual market, which will almost certainly reduce premiums (and) which will almost certainly expand coverage."

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.