The Outback at Keystone opens after 3 feet of fresh in 1 week | SummitDaily.com

Grab your bump skis — it’s time to hit the Outback.

After nearly three feet of snow in the last week, Keystone Resort plans to open the Outback on Thursday, Dec. 15 (aka today) offering expert natural terrain for skiers and riders. Guests can access the Outback terrain via the Outpost Gondola and the Anticipation trail to the Outback Express Lift. For the return to Dercum Mountain, guests can ride the Wayback Lift to the Outpost Gondola. Mozart and North Peak are not yet open, and there will be no groomed runs in the Outback. Terrain is for experts only — expect exposed trees and rocks. Resort officials expect to open North Peak terrain by the weekend.

In addition to the Outback, Keystone also plans to open portions of North Bowl this week, as well as the Paymaster trail. With the new terrain openings on Thursday, skiers and riders will now have access to more than 800 acres of skiable terrain at Keystone. The Outpost’s Timber Ridge is now also open for food and beverage service during the ski day.

Guests can also look forward to the inaugural Kidtopia Mountaintop Spectacular event and the grand opening of the World’s Largest Snow Fort on Dercum Mountain this weekend.