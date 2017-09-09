This Week in History: Labor Day exemplified that recreation is labor

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Thanks to the untiring energy, enterprise and public spirit and red blood of its fire department, Breckenridge is able to write on the pages of its history, another very creditable Labor Day celebration. The weather-maker, too, must be given a share of the credit, for the weather was ideal for the occasion. And that modern means of travel, the automobile, made a liberal contribution by bringing in people from far and near.

Germans kill 107 in air raid

The third air raid in England in three days has taken place. Towns on the English coast were shelled, as well as the London district. In Monday's raid on the Chatham-Sheerness area, 107 persons were killed and 86 injured.

Mrs. Lulu Baird jailed

Mrs. Lulu Cole Ferguson Desermia Baird, 35 years old, is in the Adams County jail at Brighton charged with the murder of her husband, Joseph Desermia, who died May 17, 1916. Desermia, it is alleged by District Attorney Samuel W. Johnson, was killed by eating sauerkraut in which his wife placed strychnine.

Mine accidents take heavy toll

More than twice as many men lost their lives in coal mine accidents in Colorado during the first seven months of this year than during the whole of 1916, according to a report made public by James Dalrymple, state coal mine inspector. There were 47 fatal accidents from Jan. 1 to Aug. 22, while the total killed during all of last year was 22.

Penned in by posse, Paugh shoots self

Elmer Paugh is in a local hospital with a self-inflicted bullet wound in his stomach, which doctors say, may cause his death. Paugh shot himself when surrounded at his cabin near Cripple Creek by a posse following threats made to Deputy Sheriff Frank Lacey in Cripple Creek. He told doctors at the hospital that he is an escaped inmate of the State Asylum for the Insane at Pueblo. Deputy Lacey had questioned Paugh regarding his registration for the selective draft.

