This Week in History: Surprise mine in Tenmile shipping ore

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

A carload of 65 percent lead ore has been taken out of the old Surprise Mine, on Sheep Mountain, according to a statement made by Con Ecklund, of Frisco, who spent a few hours in Breckenridge on Thursday of this week. The work on this mine is under the charge of E.W. Roe of Leadville.

MAY CHANGE DEPOT SITE

On one of his trips over the line this week, Division Superintendent E.B. Mitchell of the Colorado & Southern was accompanied by general passenger and freight agent Johnson and vice president Koller of that road. Their presence in town, though of only a few minutes duration, was taken advantage of by our alert mayor, Henry Alber, for an interview concerning the desired erection of a passenger station at the foot of Lincoln Avenue. The visitors were visibly impressed with the plans, and in turn, promised to give the matter of changing the depot site their serious consideration.

HUNTED SAGE CHICKENS

Thomas Turkington came up from Denver Monday, but not to wield the razor. The open season on sage chickens was on, and Thomas simply obeyed that incredible call which comes to every habitual sportsman. With some congenial companions, he made a trip down the river to the haunts of the chickens aforesaid, and secured his bag. He returned to the city yesterday.

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN FLAG

In order to have a medium through which all girls' associations may register their patriotic service and to be subject to government's call, the Colorado State Mothers' Congress and Parent Teacher Association is organizing a clearing house called the Daughters of the American Flag.

FORESTRY MAN COMMISSIONED CAPTAIN

C.M. Granger, Denver branch manager of the United States forestry service, is to be commissioned captain in the Tenth regiment of Forest Engineers, and left for Washington to receive his commission. The regiment it is said, is scheduled to leave for France soon. His place in Denver will be filled by W.M. Thompson, who has been assistant manager.

