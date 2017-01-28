This week in Summit County history: Colorado against the world | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.

Denver — “Colorado Against the World” is the new state slogan. A committee composed of Gov. Gunter, Lt. Gov. Pulliam and Speaker Best selected that motto from among 508 suggestions received in response to a prize offer of the State Board of Immigration for the best state slogan. George W. Johnson of the Longmont Call submitted the prize-winning suggestion. The State Editorial Association asked for the mottoes, acting for the immigration board.

Denver, Lincoln, Omaha want ‘Buffalo Bill trail’

Denver — A movement is under way to change the name of the automobile road known as “O.L.D.” highway, running from Omaha to Denver by way of Lincoln, to the “Buffalo Bill trail,” President Roper of the Omaha, Lincoln and Denver Highway Society, makes the announcement. An effort will also be made to induce the Nebraska Legislature to devote the $25,000 it is expected to appropriate as Nebraska’s part of a proposed $2 million fund for a moment to the account, to provide markers for the trail. As an inducement to the Colorado to co-operate, it is proposed to extend the trail up to the monument on Lookout Mountain.

National anthem off limits to Chicago ‘jaz’ bands

No longer will cabaret “jaz” bands syncopate “Star Spangled Banner” for dancers in Chicago. An ordinance approved by the city council forbids playing the national air as part of a medley.

Railroad rolls ore through wintry conditions

Despite difficulties imposed on the railroad by snow and weather conditions in general, many cars of ore are being hauled daily out of Summit County and the Breckenridge freight office staff is kept hustling.

Train from Denver to Breckenridge held up 8 hours

Train No. 70 did not reach Breckenridge last night from Denver until almost midnight — almost 8 hours late. The delay was due to a slight freight train wreck on Kenosha Hill, which was only serious enough to cause the delay.

