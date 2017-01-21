This week in Summit County history: Oro leasers open streak of lead ore | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Jan. 22–28.

A streak of good grade lead ore has been opened in the east drift of the Oro about 350 feet from the shaft. The ore is from five to nine inches in width and is in a shale formation, which lends the management to believe that they have not opened the main ore body. However, the new find is encouraging and given the leasing company more reason than ever for pursuing the development they have undertaken.

well known breckenridge mining man is also farmer

From The Pioneer, a newspaper published at Fort Stockton, Texas, we learn that O.K. Gaymon whom we had believed to be a mining man graduated from the ranks of the newspaper profession, is in reality a farmer; that in fact he is a grower of prize watermelons of such plenty and worth that they are stolen by covetous persons when the opportunity offers.

The Fort Stockton paper relates an instance in which Mr. Gaymon brought one of his prize melons to town for exhibition, and which in some unaccountable manner disappears, causing much sorrow to the grower and his admirers.

We also gather from the same number of the Texas paper that Mr. Gaymon has profitably disposed of a tract of valuable Fort Stockton irrigated land, which leads us to believe that he is not contemplating dividing his attention between the rich agricultural lands of Texas and the profitable gold bearing ground of Summit County. Mr. and Mrs. Gaymon and son Melvin are spending the winter in the Texas town.

An epitome of late live news

On the line in France, near Loos, the British in a daylight raid blew up German dugouts, causing many casualties among the occupants. The artillery duels have again become violent in the Verdun sector.

The first trip of the charter members of the Western Slope Mountain and Snowshoe Club for the 1917 season was made Sunday, when Whipple Chester and Charles Glauque led a party of outdoor lovers over Pinon mesa, 9,300 feet in elevation, to the Mirror lake resort, now said to be buried in six feet of snow.

Colorado state news

A watch and $850, all that remained of $2,000 that he is said to have received from his wife, comprise the estate of John Lawrence Smith, who was shot to death in Denver by his wife, Stella Moore Smith.

