This week in Summit County history: W.E. Stouffer joins Ida Bell Lease

This week in history as reported in the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

W.E. Stouffer has joined fortunes with Joe Childers in the lease on the Ida Bell mine on Independence Mountain and yesterday departed for the mine, via train and Montezuma stage, taking with him a considerable store of supplies. Stouffer is a worker, and his entry into this lease cannot fail to produce good results. The mine is a good one, but getting its ore to market calls for work early and late.

Latest news epitomized – sports

Members of the world champion White Sox team received checks for their share of the receipts from the World Series amounting to $91,733.15. Each of the 25 players eligible to share in the money received a check for $3,666.

A national blessing

According to Dr. R.F. Griggs, who has just come back from Katmai — the latest "largest volcano" — its 1912 eruption will be the last for thousands of years. Wouldn't it be a comfort if some explosive human beings would blow off once and shut up for a like period?

War news

Germany lost one half of her total effectual fleet of super-Zepplins as a result of the air raid of Oct. 20 over England, according to cable dispatches received here.

Local news note

John Moore returned to his French Gulch cabin Wednesday after a visit of several weeks with relatives back east whom he had not seen for 40 years. He reports that the pleasure of the trip was greatly marred by the fact that the humid atmosphere of lower altitudes did not agree with him and he was brought to the very brink of sickness.

