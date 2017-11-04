This week in Summit County history: Wellington Mines Co. improves employee comforts

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Oct. 3-7.

The Wellington Mines company is making some repairs in its concentration mills and will put in a steam heating plant to warm its boarding and bunk houses, where every effort is made for the comfort of the employees.

Another molybdenum find

Several weeks ago Malcolm Dunnigan discovered a promising lode of molybdenum ore on Peak 9 of the Tenmile Range. The samples of ore shown are (illegible) of good grade. Owing to the high altitude where the discovery was made and until the early snows in that section, no attempt will be made this season to make a shipment of the ore. It is a promising prospect.

Electric power introduced to Park County mines

The Colorado Power Company is extending a 13,000-volt power line from the Senator mine, at the head of the Blue, to the Dolly Varden mine, and is employing about 24 men. The line will be finished by the latter part of November and will be ready to supply power. It is only a question of time before the mines in that district will be using power to operate. Mr. V.P. MacDonald has charge of the company's operations.

General winter stops work on county roads

After getting a good start on the lower Blue road this fall, Road Boss C.E. Kistler was this week forced to abandon further work till next spring. Besides being bothered by the severe storm, he had been handicapped during the past two months by the lack of men to help with the work. Much work had been planned for this fall along this Blue River road, but only a small part of it could be accomplished. It is the intention of the commissioners to commence at this as soon as possible in the spring.

Halloween was devoid of rough work here

Halloween passed off very quietly in Breckenridge, so far as the regular pranks are concerned. It would seem that the bright moonlight night did not offer any inducements for the regular rounds of tricks, and other than in the early hours of the evening, when several ghostly costumes could be seen along the streets, no disturbances of any kind were in evidence. Several gates are said to be missing from their usual places, but they were probably removed by the younger set of frolickers.

