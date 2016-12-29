Three fall from chairlift in incident at Ski Granby Ranch | SummitDaily.com

Local first responders were called to the Ski Granby Ranch ski resort Thursday morning Dec. 29 on a report of individuals falling off one of the Resort’s ski lifts.

Chief Ray Jennings with Grand County EMS confirmed the incident Thursday morning but could release only a few details. According to Jennings three people fell from one of the chair lifts at the resort. Grand County EMS transported all three individuals to Middle Park Medical Center – Granby. Jennings also confirmed that the Granby Police Department and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the events leading up to the incident.

Further details will be reported as they are released.