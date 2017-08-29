Three Greeley firefighters deployed to Texas to help in Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts

Three Greeley firefighters have been sent to Texas to help in efforts in the face of Hurricane Harvey.

According to a news release from Lt. Dominic Tatti of the Greeley Fire Department, the three officers are part of Colorado Task Force-1, a group of 45 first responders. The team arrived early Sunday morning in Victoria, Texas, halfway between Corpus Christi and Houston, according to the report.

The three firefighters deployed are Lt. Mike Flatt, a structure specialist, Lt. Chris Mirowski, a hazardous material specialist, and firefighter Denise Alvord, a canine handler and paramedic.

It is unknown how long the firefighters will remain in Texas, the release stated.