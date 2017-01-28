Tigers hoops finally find win against Steamboat, 52-42 Friday night | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — Jordan Buller can finally let out a sigh of relief.

On Friday night, the Summit High boy’s basketball team won its first game since Jan. 17 and first league match of the season, defeating Steamboat Springs at home, 52-42, in what Buller called a “hard-fought” victory. The first-year head coach has been waiting for his team to play a full four quarters since returning from the holiday break, and the Steamboat victory comes in the tail half of the season with only a handful of 4A Western Slope games to go.

Like he did in the Tigers heart-wrenching 75-65 loss to Eagle Valley on Thursday, sophomore Ilja Bubukin was a bright, shining star for a hit-or-miss home team. He had 25 points on the night — a career high — and was one of 10 Tigers with at least one basket. Senior Eddie Jain kept things tight with smart ball management and four assists.

The win bumps Summit to 6-8 overall and 1-5 in the 4A Slope. Their next home game is a tough one against Top-10 Silver Creek of Longmont. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.