Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Alpine Dance Academyâs Alpine Conservatory Theater program is putting on a musical called âKindred Spiritsâ at Warren Station in Keystone. It will feature singing, acting and dancing in a Halloween show. Audience members are encouraged to come in costume for an on-stage costume contest, and the cast will be out in the lobby with candy after the show so the audience can âtrick-or-meetâ them. Admission is $5 and audience members have two chances to see the show with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Paranormal Investigation

Breckenridge, Oct. 21

6 p.m., William Briggle House, 104 N. Harris St. Over the years many guides and visitors have experienced strange occurrences in this historic home. The tour is led by a former investigator at The Stanley Hotel and a medium who will attempt to communicate with the home’s earliest inhabitants. Reservations required at http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

Wit and Wine for Timberline

Breckenridge, Oct. 21

6 p.m., The Speakeasy Movie Theatre, 103 S. Harris St. Comedians Troy Walker and Chris Voth take the stage in support of local non-profit Timberline Learning Center. Beer and wine tastings, appetizers from Food Hedz and a silent auction. (970) 453-7243.

Sugar Skull Decorating for Families

Breckenridge, Oct. 22

11 a.m., Fuqua Livery Stable, 110 E. Washington Ave. This workshop is an introduction to the customs of Da de los Muertos and the symbolism of the sugar skull. Participants will be taken through the sugar skull making process and then create their own skull art. This workshop will have bilingual instructors from MSU Denver. First come, first served. Free, space limited.

Honey Puddle

Dillon, Oct. 22

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. Honey Puddle is a Led Zeppelin cover band that plays favorite dance hits.

“Kindred Spirits” Musical

Keystone, Oct. 22

2 p.m., 5 p.m., Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive. The Alpine Dance Academy’s Alpine Conservatory Theater program is putting on a musical called “Kindred Spirits” which will feature singing, acting and dancing in a Halloween show. Admission is $5.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/

