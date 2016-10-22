Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Wine in the Pines

Keystone, Oct. 22

6 p.m., Keystone Ranch Resort, 1437 County Road 150. This premier wine and culinary event benefits Ability Connection Colorado’s Kelly Smith Employment Center. This non-profit organization serves over 40,000 Colorado children, adults and families through early childhood education, employment and statewide support services. Wine in the Pines is celebrating our 33rd year. Tickets are available online at http://www.wineinthepines.org.

5th Annual Bellyween Fundraiser

Silverthorne, Oct. 22

6:30 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. Performers will come together to showcase their talents and enjoy the comradery of dance with our community. All proceeds will benefit a local non-profit, Advocates for Victims of Assault. Full bar and Halloween festivities. For more information please contact: Jessica Goncalves VISTA@summitadvocates.org. (970) 485-5333.

Honey Puddle

Dillon, Oct. 22

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. Honey Puddle is a Led Zeppelin cover band that plays favorite dance hits.

Dia De Los Muertos

Breckenridge, Oct. 22-23

All day, Breckenridge Arts District. An exhibition and celebration of Day of the Dead featuring hands-on workshops, skull face painting, art installations and altars made by local participants.

Spooky Masks for Kids

Breckenridge, Oct. 24

4 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St. Children will create festive Halloween masks using felt, paper, yarn and other items. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. For questions, call (970) 453-3364.