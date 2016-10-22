 Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author W. Bruce Cameron will be at the Next Page Books & Nosh on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2â4 p.m. signing his novel, âA Dogâs Purpose.â Told from the perspective of Bailey, a dog whose name and breed change with each new life, âA Dogâs Purposeâ conveys what really could be going on in a dogâs mind.Special to the Daily |

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author W. Bruce Cameron will be at the Next Page Books & Nosh on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2â4 p.m. signing his novel, âA Dogâs Purpose.â Told from the perspective of Bailey, a dog whose name and breed change with each new life, âA Dogâs Purposeâ conveys what really could be going on in a dogâs mind.

To view a full listing of today’s events visit http://www.summitdaily.com/Entertainment/Calendar/

Wine in the Pines

Keystone, Oct. 22

6 p.m., Keystone Ranch Resort, 1437 County Road 150. This premier wine and culinary event benefits Ability Connection Colorado’s Kelly Smith Employment Center. This non-profit organization serves over 40,000 Colorado children, adults and families through early childhood education, employment and statewide support services. Wine in the Pines is celebrating our 33rd year. Tickets are available online at http://www.wineinthepines.org.

5th Annual Bellyween Fundraiser

Silverthorne, Oct. 22

6:30 p.m., The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, 246-X Rainbow Drive. Performers will come together to showcase their talents and enjoy the comradery of dance with our community. All proceeds will benefit a local non-profit, Advocates for Victims of Assault. Full bar and Halloween festivities. For more information please contact: Jessica Goncalves VISTA@summitadvocates.org. (970) 485-5333.

Honey Puddle

Dillon, Oct. 22

9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 Highway 6. Honey Puddle is a Led Zeppelin cover band that plays favorite dance hits.

Dia De Los Muertos

Breckenridge, Oct. 22-23

All day, Breckenridge Arts District. An exhibition and celebration of Day of the Dead featuring hands-on workshops, skull face painting, art installations and altars made by local participants.

Spooky Masks for Kids

Breckenridge, Oct. 24

4 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin, 131 S. Ridge St. Children will create festive Halloween masks using felt, paper, yarn and other items. Please register at least 24 hours in advance at breckcreate.org. For questions, call (970) 453-3364.

Trending In: News

Cas, who goes only by that name, has been periodically homeless for several years in Summit County.

Housing Divided, Part 5: Summit workers and families on brink of homelessness

Summit Daily News announces the 2016 Best Of Summit (photos & video)

Snowmaking at Arapahoe Basin early in the morning on Oct. 19. By mid-morning, officals at the ski area announced Black Mountain Express will open for the 2016-17 season on Friday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $76 for adults, $64 for teens (15-17 years old) and $38 for children.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area the first in North America to open terrain

Starting Dec. 1, Main Street in Breckenridge will have paid parking spots. Town staff and council members are hoping that this new plan will help lessen traffic congestion.

Breckenridge to start a new paid parking program later this year