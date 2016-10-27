Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Spinphony Electric String Quartet & Costume Party

Silverthorne, Oct. 27

7 p.m., Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.A cutting edge Pop Baroque fusion’ group, consisting of four virtuosic string players with DJ percussion. Well-known classical pieces are blended with pop hits to create a unique high-energy performance. Come in costume. Purchase tickets at http://www.summitmusicandarts.org. (970) 389-5788.

Halloween Dodgeball Tournament

Breckenridge, Oct. 28

6 p.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. 8th Annual Halloween Dodgeball Tournament requires a minimum of six players per team is required with at least two females. Teams must register by 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Costumes are strongly suggested. (970) 453-1734.

Paranormal Investigation

Breckenridge, Oct. 28

6 p.m., William Briggle House, 104 N. Harris St. Over the years many guides and visitors have experienced strange occurrences in this historic home. $15/person (must be 15+). Reservations required at http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

Nightmare Snowboard Halloween Party

Frisco, Oct. 29

8 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. The 5th Annual Nightmare Party. Three bands, free PBR and a haunted house. Tickets are $10.

Witches Brew Tour & Tea

Breckenridge, Oct. 29

11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Take a tour through Breckenridge’s Historic District and learn about the life of Katie Briggle. At the end of the tour enjoy a Victorian tea service and treats: all Halloween themed. $15/adult, $10/child. Reservations required at http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.