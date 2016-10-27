 Today’s top five things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Today’s top five things to do in Summit County

On Friday, Oct. 28, the fourth annual HOWLaween Ball will raise funds for Animal Rescue of the Rockies, League for Animals and People of the Summit and Far View Horse Rescue. The fundraiser is a costume party, featuring a cash bar with local brewery favorites, free snacks, a costume contest with prizes and a silent auction. The event is at the Silverthorne Pavilion from 7â11 p.m., and advance $20 tickets can be purchased at ARR Thrift Shop in Breckenridge, or Affordable Art & Framing in Silverthorne. More information can be found at howlaween.com.

Spinphony Electric String Quartet & Costume Party

Silverthorne, Oct. 27

7 p.m., Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.A cutting edge Pop Baroque fusion’ group, consisting of four virtuosic string players with DJ percussion. Well-known classical pieces are blended with pop hits to create a unique high-energy performance. Come in costume. Purchase tickets at http://www.summitmusicandarts.org. (970) 389-5788.

Halloween Dodgeball Tournament

Breckenridge, Oct. 28

6 p.m., Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. 8th Annual Halloween Dodgeball Tournament requires a minimum of six players per team is required with at least two females. Teams must register by 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Costumes are strongly suggested. (970) 453-1734.

Paranormal Investigation

Breckenridge, Oct. 28

6 p.m., William Briggle House, 104 N. Harris St. Over the years many guides and visitors have experienced strange occurrences in this historic home. $15/person (must be 15+). Reservations required at http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

Nightmare Snowboard Halloween Party

Frisco, Oct. 29

8 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. The 5th Annual Nightmare Party. Three bands, free PBR and a haunted house. Tickets are $10.

Witches Brew Tour & Tea

Breckenridge, Oct. 29

11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Take a tour through Breckenridge’s Historic District and learn about the life of Katie Briggle. At the end of the tour enjoy a Victorian tea service and treats: all Halloween themed. $15/adult, $10/child. Reservations required at http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767.

